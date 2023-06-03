Fishing for Freedom 2023 kicks off

Fishing for Freedom 2023
Fishing for Freedom 2023(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A weekend long event that aims to give back to those who served in the military kicked off on Saturday.

More than 200 warriors are in Quincy this weekend for the 12th annual Fishing for Freedom.

Over at the Illinois Veterans’ Home were dozens of veterans and active military members paired up with a volunteer to fish at the pond.

Kamden Huner was among one of those volunteers.

“The importance to me of doing this is that they took their time out to serve our country,” Huner said. “So we can take our time to come out here and serve them.

Fishing for Free officials said warriors came from all over the country to fish in the Tri-States over the weekend.

“All of the lodging, food, everything is provided for all of our warriors,” said Fishing for Freedom media director Adam Brockseick. “The fishing licenses, all of the equipment. All they have to do is show up and have fun and enjoy the great outdoors with wonderful boaters and volunteers.”

Brockseick said Fishing for Freedom is a nationwide organization with the goal in mind to give back.

“It’s monumental for all of our warriors who come,” Brockseick said. “They have done so much for us through their entire lives. This weekend is just a small way to say thank you by providing time in the great outdoors for the years they missed.”

The public is invited to come out to Kessler Park by the riverfront at noon on Sunday to meet the warriors.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick
A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial
Crash on North 3rd Street
One injured in crash on N 3rd St.
Dep. Chief Mike Tyler said the search had nothing to do with the investigation into the...
Quincy police search house for wanted man with alleged gun
Phast Tracks Bike park
Quincy indoor bike park to open late 2024
Los Rancheros will get a year round patio
Five businesses win Brown County Business Innovation Competition

Latest News

44th Strawberry Strut
44th annual Strawberry Strut raises money for Hancock County Fights Cancer
One injured in crash on N 3rd St.
Quincy police search house for wanted man with alleged gun
Indoor bike park coming to Quincy