Fishing for Freedom 2023 kicks off

QUINCY (WGEM) - A weekend long event that aims to give back to those who served in the military kicked off on Saturday.

More than 200 warriors are in Quincy this weekend for the 12th annual Fishing for Freedom.

Over at the Illinois Veterans’ Home were dozens of veterans and active military members paired up with a volunteer to fish at the pond.

Kamden Huner was among one of those volunteers.

“The importance to me of doing this is that they took their time out to serve our country,” Huner said. “So we can take our time to come out here and serve them.

Fishing for Free officials said warriors came from all over the country to fish in the Tri-States over the weekend.

“All of the lodging, food, everything is provided for all of our warriors,” said Fishing for Freedom media director Adam Brockseick. “The fishing licenses, all of the equipment. All they have to do is show up and have fun and enjoy the great outdoors with wonderful boaters and volunteers.”

Brockseick said Fishing for Freedom is a nationwide organization with the goal in mind to give back.

“It’s monumental for all of our warriors who come,” Brockseick said. “They have done so much for us through their entire lives. This weekend is just a small way to say thank you by providing time in the great outdoors for the years they missed.”

The public is invited to come out to Kessler Park by the riverfront at noon on Sunday to meet the warriors.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.