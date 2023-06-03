Heat Continues into the Weekend

Keep the sunscreen handy and those air conditioners ready because warm weather is continuing into the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure over the Eastern United States will slowly slide West throughout Saturday and Sunday. This will help to shunt higher humidity and moisture values to the West of the Tri-States. While this does mean lower humidity, it will also mean decreasing chances of any pop up showers or storms to bring much needed rainfall. In the absence of abundant cloud cover and showers, high temperatures will once again rise into the low 90′s Saturday and Sunday, with warm weather continuing into Monday.

Heading later into next week, a weak cold front will approach the region on Tuesday. There may be enough moisture present to allow a few showers and storms to develop along this front, but overall rain chances remain on the lower end for now. Behind the cold front, high temperatures will drop a few degrees closer to normal by midweek.

