Hospital Report: June 3, 2023
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Deaths:
Wanda Lee Slough, age 90, of Quincy, died on June 1 in Good Samaritan Home.
Ralph L. Mortimore, age 98, of Quincy, died on June 1 in the Illinois Veterans’ Home.
Judith A. “Judy” Kent, age 82, of Quincy, died on June 2 in Sunset Home.
Debra “Debbie” D. Harness, age 69, of Quincy, died on June 2 at Sunset Home.
Nancy Penrose, age, 91, of Quincy, died on May 27 in Golden Good Shepherd Nursing Home.
Robert McIntire Pollard, age 81, of Quincy, died on June 1 at Good Samaritan Home.
Verna Felker, age 93, of Quincy, died on June 3 in Blessing Hospital.
Births:
Brandon Handy and Rhiana Meyer, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.
Cody and Laura Ufkes, of Carthage, Ill., welcomed a boy.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.