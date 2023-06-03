Hospital Report: June 3, 2023

Deaths:

Wanda Lee Slough, age 90, of Quincy, died on June 1 in Good Samaritan Home.

Ralph L. Mortimore, age 98, of Quincy, died on June 1 in the Illinois Veterans’ Home.

Judith A. “Judy” Kent, age 82, of Quincy, died on June 2 in Sunset Home.

Debra “Debbie” D. Harness, age 69, of Quincy, died on June 2 at Sunset Home.

Nancy Penrose, age, 91, of Quincy, died on May 27 in Golden Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

Robert McIntire Pollard, age 81, of Quincy, died on June 1 at Good Samaritan Home.

Verna Felker, age 93, of Quincy, died on June 3 in Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Brandon Handy and Rhiana Meyer, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.

Cody and Laura Ufkes, of Carthage, Ill., welcomed a boy.

