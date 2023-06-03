Hospital Report: June 3, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Wanda Lee Slough, age 90, of Quincy, died on June 1 in Good Samaritan Home.

Ralph L. Mortimore, age 98, of Quincy, died on June 1 in the Illinois Veterans’ Home.

Judith A. “Judy” Kent, age 82, of Quincy, died on June 2 in Sunset Home.

Debra “Debbie” D. Harness, age 69, of Quincy, died on June 2 at Sunset Home.

Nancy Penrose, age, 91, of Quincy, died on May 27 in Golden Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

Robert McIntire Pollard, age 81, of Quincy, died on June 1 at Good Samaritan Home.

Verna Felker, age 93, of Quincy, died on June 3 in Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Brandon Handy and Rhiana Meyer, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.

Cody and Laura Ufkes, of Carthage, Ill., welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick
A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial
Crash on North 3rd Street
One injured in crash on N 3rd St.
Quanada and Ascend Justice have partnered to help provide this legal aid which they hope will...
Land of Lincoln Legal Aid opens to help local survivors
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
Garage destroyed at 16547 Sunburst Drive.
Fire destroys detached garage in New London

Latest News

WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: June 2, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 3, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 2, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: June 1, 2023