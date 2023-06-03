Hundreds turn out for 148th Strawberry Festival

By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Strawberries in all forms were on display Saturday afternoon for the 148th annual Strawberry Festival in Quincy.

Volunteers at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church served food and fellowship as hundreds came out to enjoy the sweet treats.

Volunteer and festival promoter J. T. Dozier said he was happy to see everyone having fun, enjoying the snacks, and supporting a good cause.

“We have many many people here today just to come out to see their friends and neighbors and enjoy a good meal. We have sandwiches, and of course we have strawberries,” Dozier said.

He said the proceeds from this festival will help Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.

“Currently in our community there’s a great need for food resources. We want to share our blessings with them,” Dozier said.

He said the church is looking forward to hosting the 149th celebration next June.

