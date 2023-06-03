Indoor bike park coming to Quincy

Phast Tracks Bike park
Phast Tracks Bike park
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new indoor bike park will be coming to Quincy, with support from the community and fundraising events.

The PHAST Foundation is building a 54,000 square foot indoor bike park.

The bike park is set to be completed Thanksgiving weekend of 2024.

Currently only a few ramps and parts of the park are already built.

To help fundraise for the $500,000 project, The PHAST Foundation has held multiple indoor paintball arena events and have more activities on the way.

PHAST Foundation Founder Darin Thomas said he wants this bike park to be built by Quincy, for Quincy.

“To provide an outlet for the kids and for the people that want to do physical things and to have service mixed in there its really everything to me,” Thomas said. “I love to find ways creative ways to improve the lives of others.”

The new bike park will be located at 628 Jersey St.

Find more about future events and how to support PHAST Tracks here.

