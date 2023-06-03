Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex to open next Monday

Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex to open next Monday(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex announced that the complex will open at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 12.

Opening day will be followed by a week full of events:

  • June 13: Movie Night sponsored by Arts Quincy at 6 p.m.
  • June 15: Family Fun Night sponsored by Blessing Health at 6:30 p.m.
  • June 19: 2nd annual Juneteenth Festival organized by the Juneteenth Festival Committee at 1 p.m.

The Family Fun Night will be a weekly event that features music and fun.

They will be open from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday with the exception of Thursdays, which will stay open for extended hours for Family Fun Nights.

Officials said hours of operation and capacity are limited until they hire more lifeguards.

They said anyone 15 or older should stop by the complex at 701 N 8th St to apply for lifeguard training starting on June 12 if interested.

