Quincy police search house for wanted man with alleged gun

QUINCY (WGEM) - As police in Quincy try to quell an uptick in gun violence, their search for a wanted man Friday who might have guns, turned up nothing.

Dep. Chief Mike Tyler said police got intel that a local man, who has some warrants, is also carrying guns. They had heard he might be in a vacant home at 2073 Broadway. Tyler said they got permission from the owner to check the house Friday morning.

He said they sent officers and detectives to surround the outside and then sent devices inside. They discovered, however, that no one was there.

Tyler said it is possible the man, who they won’t name, left before they showed up because he said it did appear like someone had been in there.

While they say this search had nothing to do with the shootings they’ve been investigating, Tyler said police take these drastic measures to prevent more deaths.

“We have a few of those around town where we get intel where, ‘Hey, such and such is known to carry a gun,’ and ‘Hey, such and such has been seen with a gun,” and sometimes they’re real guns, sometimes they’re bb guns, but we never know because everything looks the same and we never know so we treat it all as a real gun until we can figure out otherwise,” Tyler said.

Meanwhile, Tyler said police continue to search for the man, who they say, shot and killed a woman on May 24 who was sitting on her front porch in the 1100 block of Jefferson.

She was not the intended target. Police said shots were fired after a disturbance. Victor Weems, 19, faces a first-degree murder charge.

While police said they do not think Weems is still in Quincy, if you know anything about where he is or if you see him, call the Quincy Police Department, Quincy Regional Crimestoppers or 911.

Police consider him armed and dangerous. His bond is set at $5 million.

