Fishing clinic celebrates free fishing weekend in Iowa

As part of the clinic, some kids were shown how to fish.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Iowa (WGEM) - Several Lee County families put their fishing skills to the test Sunday morning as part of a fishing clinic at Pollmiller Park in West Point, Iowa.

The Izaak Walton League of America sponsored the clinic, hosted by Lee County Conservation.

This weekend was chosen by the league to help celebrate free fishing weekend across Iowa.

In addition to the fishing, lunch was also served and prizes were given out.

Lee County Conservation Director Heather Huebner said the clinics are a fun way to get kids outdoors and teach them something new.

“Us at Lee County Conservation, we believe that it’s important to get our youth in touch with nature and fishing and getting outside and getting away from screens, and so it’s really important to us to get their lines out in the water and learn to fish,” Huebner said.

Sherri Hartson, a member of the Green Bay chapter of the Izaak Walton League in Fort Madison, said the organization also uses the clinic as a way to educate kids about the importance of the environment.

“Because we’re a conservation group, we talk to them a little bit about taking care of the water, the soil, the land and more. If they learn it when they’re young, they’ll know it when they’re older,” Hartson said.

Hartson said more than two dozen kids were registered to participate in Sunday’s clinic.

There are two more clinics planned for July and August for anyone that missed out.

According to Huebner, the next clinic will be held on July 8 at the Heron Bend Fishing Area located at 2392 Highway 61 just outside Fort Madison.

Another clinic will be held in August back at Pollmiller Park.

Pre-registration is not required and each clinic is free.

You can find out more information about the upcoming fishing clinics here.

