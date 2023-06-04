Hannibal Aquatic Center opens for the season

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hundreds of kids and families took to the pools Saturday and Sunday for the Hannibal Aquatic Center’s opening weekend.

Music blared as kids jumped and swam and relaxed by the poolside.

Sunday marked Honor Roll Day, where kids in 4th grade through High School got in free with a report card showing a B average grade.

Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said the opening weekend was a big success with everyone looking forward to having fun in the sun.

“The first day of the season we had close to 500 people here. They all had a blast, everybody was safe, we’ve got all our lifeguards trained and all our staff trained, so it’s a good opening weekend,” Richards said.

She said there are several more events planned at the aquatic center throughout the summer.

Each Sunday will be a Sunday Funday with free admission for various things such as participating in local events, free dad admission on Father’s Day, bringing a present for Christmas in July and more.

One particular event Richards highlighted was the upcoming Cardboard Boat Races Day. The races will be held on Saturday, June 24.

Anyone who participates in the event will get free admission on Sunday, June 25. You can find out more information about the boat races here.

The aquatic center will be open from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. every day through the summer season, weather permitting.

