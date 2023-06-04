Isolated Shower Possible Sunday

After a hot and dry day on Saturday, the chance for a couple of pop of showers or storms returns to the region on Sunday, especially West of the Mississippi River. Any shower or storms that pop up in the heat of the day will be short lived but could bring a quick downpour. Most areas will stay dry on Sunday, with highs climbing into the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees once again. Highs will return into the upper 80′s to near 90 on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will approach the region on Tuesday. Ahead of the front, temps will once again rise into the mid to upper 80′s. Behind the front there will be a few more clouds on Wednesday and Thursday with highs staying in the low 80′s which is closer to average. Storm chances begin to increase heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.