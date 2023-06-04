State police investigate death in Bushnell, Illinois

By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police are in the process of investigating a death that occurred in the 600 block of East Osborne Street in Bushnell, Illinois on Friday.

ISP said that Travis Purden, 43, of Bushnell, was found dead in his home at 1:30 p.m.

ISP said would not release any information on how Purden died.

They said this is an on-going investigation and anyone with information should contact ISP Zone 4 at 217-782-4750.

