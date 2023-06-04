Temps fall out of the 90s this week

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures will not be so beastly warm this week. High temperatures will begin to cool into the mid to low 80s by midweek. While this is still slightly above normal it is at least more seasonable. Around 80 degrees is the average high temps for the first week of June. Monday night into Tuesday there is another back door cold front that approaches the area out of the northeast. Once again, this will primarily be on the dry side and will drop our overnight lows into the mid-50s for a couple of evenings. There is a minimal shot at some showers Tuesday and Wednesday they would be isolated at best and there may be a rumble of thunder but they won’t be widespread. It was a different story Friday into Saturday. I’m not getting my hopes up but it looks like a better shot at rain than we’ve had in quite some time. The timing looks like it would be Saturday or Sunday. So there’s a lot of time between now and then for things to change but right now there is rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

