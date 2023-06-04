USPS: More than 5,300 mail carriers bitten by dogs in 2020

The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites...
The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites against its carriers.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States Postal Service posted its annual list of states with the most dog bites against its carriers.

In 2022, California and Texas were the states with the highest number of dog bites.

USPS said it recorded 675 attacks in the Golden State while Texas had a total of 404.

Houston, Los Angeles, and Dallas were the cities with the most dog bites.

USPS said more than 5,300 of its employees nationwide were attacked by dogs last year.

The post officer reports this list every year at the beginning of National Dog Bites Awareness Week.

The agency said it trains its carriers not to startle the dogs and to avoid interacting with them.

USPS said the best thing to do is keep your pets on a leash, behind a fence, inside your home, and away from the door.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dep. Chief Mike Tyler said the search had nothing to do with the investigation into the...
Quincy police search house for wanted man with alleged gun
Phast Tracks Bike park
Quincy indoor bike park to open late 2024
Timothy Bliefnick
A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial
Crash on North 3rd Street
One injured in crash on N 3rd St.
All foods strawberry were served at the 148th annual Strawberry Festival.
Hundreds turn out for 148th Strawberry Festival

Latest News

State police investigate death in Bushnell, Ill.
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Illinois
Warm but not as warm this week
Temps fall out of the 90s this week
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
Children draw on the ground with chalk at the scene where an apartment building partially...
Missing man’s body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing