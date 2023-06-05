Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 5, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Kaycen Holt
Ruby Douglass
Isabelle Koch
Renae VonBurg
Mike Ward
Kyler Meyer
Roark Sparrow
Earl Wiseman
Lacy Barger
Anna Koenig
Mary Grodner
ANNIVERSARIES
Paul & Danelle Nation
Marvin & Judy Davidson
Charlie & Joyce Armour
Cody & Dakota Kill
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.