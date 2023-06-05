EPA grant to help revitalize buildings in NE Missouri

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority is set to receive a $700,000 ceremonial check on Monday, June 5 from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The money is meant to help with studying and fixing up brownfield properties in the area.

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns said a brownfield is a location, either former industrial or commercial, which is either rundown or vacant. She said there have been efforts to study and revitalize properties before, but funds are limited, but this money gives them the opportunity to do a lot more with properties.

“What kind of materials have been used in the site before. Is there anything there that’s potentially contaminating the water table or going to pose a hazard to health or things like that. But all of these buildings, they will have comprehensive studies done with cleanup plans to figure out what is still worth leaving and what we need to do to repair them,” Kuhns said.

She said the Marion-Ralls Port Authority will determine which buildings will get studied and cleaned up once they get the money.

Local cities see this as a great opportunity.

New London City Clerk Carla Burton said they have a lot of run down buildings on main street which need to be looked at.

“The buildings are falling in, they are just a hazard to people around our community, a hazard to the community. And I think getting these buildings down would entice someone else to come in and set up business here in New London,” Burton said.

She said it could also help create housing in New London as well, such as apartments.

