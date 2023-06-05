Few More Rain Chances in the Forecast This Week

The forecast features a dry and warm Monday, a few showers midweek with cooler weather and another small chance of storms over the weekend.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After some areas cashed in on some much-needed rain Sunday afternoon, everyone will see dry weather on Monday with lower dewpoints and more sunshine. Some upper-level clouds will move in through the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80′s. Highs on Tuesday will also rise into the upper 80′s as a weak cold front approaches.

Later in the evening Tuesday through Wednesday, the cold front will bring the chance for a few isolated showers and storms across the region. Rain chances are not super high with this frontal passage, but some areas could once again see some quick downpours. High temperatures will be knocked down into the low 80′s behind the front on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a tentative chance for a few more isolated storms heading into next weekend. So far, none of these systems will be drought busters but every little bit helps.

