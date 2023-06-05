Griggsville man arrested for alleged home invasion, battery

Trenton Slight, 33
Trenton Slight, 33(Pike County Sheriff's Department)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIGGSVILLE (WGEM) - A Griggsville man has been arrested for alleged home invasion and battery, according to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood.

Just before midnight on May 27, the Pike County Sherriff’s Department was called to the 400 block of South Pearl Street in Griggsville for a possible home invasion.

Pike County Sheriff’s Department determined that Trenton D. Slight, 33, unlawfully entered the home and committed battery on a person in the home. Additionally, a person in the home had an active order of protection against Slight.

Slight had fled the home prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Pike County was unable to locate Slight that evening.

On May 30, Slight turned himself in to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Slight has been charged with home invasion, battery, violation of an order of protection, and criminal trespass to a residence.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police investigate death in Bushnell, Ill.
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Illinois
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
For the past 49 years, students in Adams County and surrounding counties have built homes as...
Newest student-built home revealed, another soon-to-be in progress next door
Timothy Bliefnick
A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence

Latest News

Isolated showers Wednesday
Heat breaks later this week
Breeden Wike
Quincy man takes plea deal, sentenced to 3 years for fatal Memorial Day crash
Miss Illinois Competition
Send-off celebration held for Miss Quincy as she leaves for Miss Illinois pageant
EPA grant to help revitalize old buildings
EPA grant to help revitalize buildings in northeast Missouri