Griggsville man arrested for alleged home invasion, battery

GRIGGSVILLE (WGEM) - A Griggsville man has been arrested for alleged home invasion and battery, according to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood.

Just before midnight on May 27, the Pike County Sherriff’s Department was called to the 400 block of South Pearl Street in Griggsville for a possible home invasion.

Pike County Sheriff’s Department determined that Trenton D. Slight, 33, unlawfully entered the home and committed battery on a person in the home. Additionally, a person in the home had an active order of protection against Slight.

Slight had fled the home prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Pike County was unable to locate Slight that evening.

On May 30, Slight turned himself in to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Slight has been charged with home invasion, battery, violation of an order of protection, and criminal trespass to a residence.

