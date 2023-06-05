Heat breaks later this week

QUINCY (WGEM) - That back door cold front has already made its way through the region. It took our dewpoints from the low 60s into the low 40s. So, much drier air pulling in behind this weak front. Relative humidities are down below 30 percent. You will notice daytime high temperatures being significantly cooler by mid-week. We will be out of the near 90 degrees temperatures and down into the low 80s to mid-80s. Tuesday night and Wednesday we will have the potential for showers and thunderstorms in the region. But our best shot is coming up this weekend, Saturday night through Sunday. It is not a slam dunk by any means, but it looks like our first kind of organized weather maker in quite some time.

