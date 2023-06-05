Motorcycle crash on I-72 to I-172 exit ramp sends 2 to hospital

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A motorcycle driver and passenger were both sent to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon on I-72.

According to Illinois State Police, the motorcycle was heading west on the I-72 exit ramp to I-172 when the driver failed to negotiate the curve of the ramp and crashed, striking the concrete median.

Troopers stated the driver was transported by helicopter to a regional hospital and a passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

ISP reported all lanes were open by 4:30 p.m.

