Newest student-built home revealed, another soon-to-be in progress next door

QUINCY (WGEM) - For 49 years, high schoolers in Adams County have built homes as part of the Quincy Area Vocational and Technical Center (QAVTC).

This week, another house will hit the market as students completed a home that’s taken three years to construct. Due to the pandemic there were some delays. The house at 2909 Lind Street is a 2-bed 1-bath unit with an unfinished basement and a laundry room.

“Usually the houses take about two years to complete, students only work on it for 2 hours a day during school days, so it takes a little bit longer,” said QAVTC Director Evelyn Morrison.

In the past 49 years, around 20 houses have been built.

On hand for Sunday’s ribbon cutting were several community members including Mayor Mike Troup, who believes projects like these can help address the area’s worker shortage problems.

“This is another home on the market and our community is lacking housing in every housing category,” Troup said.

In the past few months, an apartment complex has began to take shape at 8th and Jersey Streets. Troup said there’s more in store for Quincy.

“We should have something to a 150 more housing units announced in Quincy before the end of the calendar year,” Troup said.

Facing both local worker shortages and housing issues at the same time can be challenging. QAVTC’s construction program could help in both facets.

“We feel that it’s beneficial for our students to have multiple career experiences and in the trades and vocations to be able to then either graduate with skills and to begin in the workforce, or to spring board into additional learning,” said Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit.

Since construction at the 2909 Lind Street house first got underway to the time it was completed, more than 60 students have helped make it a reality. At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, QPS will auction off the house with the money going towards the next house, which is right next door.

“It will be the same size, very similar, we’re going to move the laundry room to the basement in the next house just to give a little bit more space on the main level,” Morrison said.

QAVTC has more than a dozen specialized programs. Students in Adams, Brown and Pike Counties are able to enroll.

