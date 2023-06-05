Quincy man takes plea deal, sentenced to 3 years for fatal Memorial Day crash

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy man charged in the 2022 crash that killed a woman took a plea deal and was sentenced on Monday.

Court records show Breeden J. Wike pleaded guilty to one felony charge of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm. Judge Tad Brenner dismissed another felony charge of reckless homicide.

Lesser charges of reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to reduce speed were also dismissed.

Wike was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and will get credit for 363 days served.

In March Wike waived his right to a jury trial. He pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving

In November Wike pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving.

An investigation by the Quincy Police Department determined that on May 30, 2022, Wike ran a red light at 12th and Locust and struck a vehicle being driven by 39-year-old Kayla Beaston-Smith resulting in her death.

Police said that Wike also crashed into the Central Metals Recycling building at 30th and Locust prior to the crash at 12th and Locust.

