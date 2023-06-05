Send-off celebration held for Miss Quincy as she leaves for Miss Illinois pageant

QUINCY (WGEM) -Sunset Senior Living and Q Dance hosted a send-off rally Monday morning for Miss Quincy Shelby Rose.

Shelby Rose will be competing for the title of Miss Illinois in Marion, Illinois, through the week.

She is competing against 25 other candidates for the title.

Shelby says that having this event really motivated her.

“It really motivates me because our community is so special to me and that is truly why i competed for the title of Miss Quincy. So being able to come out and see different community members and getting to visit with the residents is so special,” said Shelby.

Shelby said she has been prepping for this competition for quite some time.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.