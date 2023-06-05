Send-off celebration held for Miss Quincy as she leaves for Miss Illinois pageant

Miss Illinois Competition
Miss Illinois Competition(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -Sunset Senior Living and Q Dance hosted a send-off rally Monday morning for Miss Quincy Shelby Rose.

Shelby Rose will be competing for the title of Miss Illinois in Marion, Illinois, through the week.

She is competing against 25 other candidates for the title.

Shelby says that having this event really motivated her.

“It really motivates me because our community is so special to me and that is truly why i competed for the title of Miss Quincy. So being able to come out and see different community members and getting to visit with the residents is so special,” said Shelby.

Shelby said she has been prepping for this competition for quite some time.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police investigate death in Bushnell, Ill.
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Illinois
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
For the past 49 years, students in Adams County and surrounding counties have built homes as...
Newest student-built home revealed, another soon-to-be in progress next door
Timothy Bliefnick
A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence

Latest News

Isolated showers Wednesday
Heat breaks later this week
Breeden Wike
Quincy man takes plea deal, sentenced to 3 years for fatal Memorial Day crash
Trenton Slight, 33
Griggsville man arrested for alleged home invasion, battery
EPA grant to help revitalize old buildings
EPA grant to help revitalize buildings in northeast Missouri