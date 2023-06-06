Great River Honor Flight prepares for its 65th mission

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced Tuesday that its next mission to Washington, DC will be on, June 15.

This is the third of six trips planned for this year and will be the first time that the departure and homecoming will be hosted by Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri.

According to organizers, all of the veterans on this trip are from Missouri with 26 of them from Ralls County.

The trip will follow the itinerary it has used over the past 13 years.

It includes a 2:30 a.m. departure for a bus ride to Lambert Field in St. Louis where they will board their flight to Baltimore and then on to DC.

The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the nearby Korea and Lincoln Memorials.

Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken.

Next will be a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial, Air Force Memorial and then an emotional visit to Arlington National Cemetery including seeing the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown.

The DC trip will conclude with dinner at the Navy Memorial located on Pennsylvania Avenue and known for its fountains which contain water from all of the world’s oceans.

The veterans will then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight back to St. Louis.

A charter bus will bring them back to the Multi-purpose building on the Mark Twain High School campus for a rousing homecoming. The expected arrival time back in the Center will be around 10:30 p.m.

According to organizers the Great River Honor Flight, which is the Tri-States’ hub of the Honor Flight program, has flown 2,065 local Veterans to Washington D.C. since it was established in 2009. This trip will increase that total to 2,098.

