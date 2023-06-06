Hannibal Mayor resigns

Hannibal Mayor James Hark has resigned effective immediately.
Hannibal Mayor James Hark has resigned effective immediately.(WGEM)
By Kaleb Wolters and Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hannibal Mayor James Hark has resigned effective immediately.

This is according to an email sent to city council members at 3 p.m. on Tuesday by Hannibal Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal.

Hannibal City Councilman Stephan Franke said the email did not specify why Hark was resigning, but he said Hark will not attend Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

James Hark was first elected to the position of Hannibal Mayor in 2016. Hannibal Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson will stand in as mayor until a special election is called.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on I-72 to I-172
Motorcycle crash on I-72 to I-172 exit ramp sends 2 to hospital
Breeden Wike
Quincy man takes plea deal, sentenced to 3 years for fatal Memorial Day crash
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Ill.
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Illinois
Trenton Slight, 33
Griggsville man arrested for alleged home invasion, battery
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger

Latest News

Sun safety tips for children and infants
New Philadelphia Association invites public to free webinar series
Pike County Fair brings back livestock, new additions
Quincy riverfront home destroyed by fire
WIU to receive $3M state funding bump, facing high deferred maintenance cost