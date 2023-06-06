Hannibal Mayor resigns

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hannibal Mayor James Hark has resigned effective immediately.

This is according to an email sent to city council members at 3 p.m. on Tuesday by Hannibal Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal.

Hannibal City Councilman Stephan Franke said the email did not specify why Hark was resigning, but he said Hark will not attend Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

James Hark was first elected to the position of Hannibal Mayor in 2016. Hannibal Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson will stand in as mayor until a special election is called.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.