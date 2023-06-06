Hospital Report: June 6, 2023

Deaths:

Teddy Simon Shear, age 73, of Maywood, Missouri, died on June 2 at Blessing Hospital.

Annie Elizabeth (Niebuhr) Brown, age 39, of Clinton, Iowa, died on June 3 in Hannibal.

Rosemary Jean “Rosie” Reichert, age 84, of Quincy, died on June 4 in her home.

Births:

Lucas Dooley and Racheal Swartz of Pittsfield of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Chad Ellefritz and Elexis Carpenter of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Jake and Melissa Bilven of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Delbert Eugene Donald Jones and Mekayla Charlotte Marie Aymond of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Thomas Cafe and Payton Miller of Keokuk, Iowa and Hamilton, Illinois welcomed a girl

