Hospital Report: June 6, 2023
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Deaths:
Teddy Simon Shear, age 73, of Maywood, Missouri, died on June 2 at Blessing Hospital.
Annie Elizabeth (Niebuhr) Brown, age 39, of Clinton, Iowa, died on June 3 in Hannibal.
Rosemary Jean “Rosie” Reichert, age 84, of Quincy, died on June 4 in her home.
Births:
Lucas Dooley and Racheal Swartz of Pittsfield of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Chad Ellefritz and Elexis Carpenter of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Jake and Melissa Bilven of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Delbert Eugene Donald Jones and Mekayla Charlotte Marie Aymond of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Thomas Cafe and Payton Miller of Keokuk, Iowa and Hamilton, Illinois welcomed a girl
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.