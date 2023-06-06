Keokuk received $2 million grant for environmental cleanup

Keokuk EPA Grant
Keokuk EPA Grant(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM)- EPA Region Seven presented a two million dollar check to the City of Keokuk.

Grant funds will be used to clean up the Elkem-Carbide Site Redevelopment Platt one property located at 365 Carbide Lane.

This competitive grant program is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

According to EPA Region Seven Administrator Meg McCollister, Keokuk received this grant due to how well Keokuk officials showed how the grant would benefit them.

The site was historically used for industrial operations, including as a zinc smelter and lead alloying facility, and carbide manufacturing.

It has been vacant since 2007 and is contaminated with several environmentally hazardous materials.

Here is how receiving this grant is important for Keokuk officials.

“It is very important first of all for the environmental aspect of it. That is number one, and then for the opportunity for occupational things for industries,” said Keokuk Mayor Kathie Mahoney. “And more than anything it is nice to clean and clear so we can say that Keokuk is a cleaner better place to live.”

These investments will also create a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, build a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change, and make our communities more resilient.

These investments are part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda to grow the American economy from the bottom up and middle out – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure to driving over $470 billion in private-sector manufacturing and clean-energy investments in the United States.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on I-72 to I-172
Motorcycle crash on I-72 to I-172 exit ramp sends 2 to hospital
Breeden Wike
Quincy man takes plea deal, sentenced to 3 years for fatal Memorial Day crash
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Ill.
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Illinois
Trenton Slight, 33
Griggsville man arrested for alleged home invasion, battery
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger

Latest News

Proposed Illinois bill would establish car hotline for police
Illinois bill would establish car hotline for law enforcement
Quincy sees 20% increase in recycling participation after program switch to drop off
Conte said between the three public drop offs, more than 500,000 pounds of recycling have been...
Quincy sees increase in recycling participation three months into program switch
Miss Quincy gets warm send-off as she goes to compete for Miss Illinois