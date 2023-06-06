New Philadelphia Association invites public to free webinar series

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The public is invited to a free, month-long virtual lecture series about a Pike County site that is the newest member of the park system.

The 2023 Likes Lectures Series will feature different speakers every Tuesday night in June, so you can learn more about the first black-owned town in the U.S.

New Philadelphia Association board member Kaye Iftner who chairs the webinar said the first speaker will feature Dr. Paul Shackel, who started the series back in 2004, and will talk about the townsite’s path to becoming part of the National Park Service.

“One key theme is from a local and family story to a national story,” Iftner said. “Now that we’re part of the National Park System the story of Free Frank McWorter and his family and his quest for freedom is now a national story. And it’s going to be a part of our history from now on so we’re really excited about that.”

Iftner said another theme throughout the series is how the story of New Philadelphia can be integrated into the local schools.

“We’ve invited college professors, administrators, high school teachers,” Iftner said. “To kind of share how they’re teaching and if they’re not what they need from us.”

The lectures are every Tuesday night in June at 7 p.m.

To attend, email newphiladelphiail@gmail.com for the Zoom link to all sessions.

Here’s a schedule of the series:

June 6: New Philadelphia and our path to becoming part of the National Park Service with Dr. Paul Shackel

June 13: Building the Illinois Freedom Corridor - Six Cities in West Central Illinois with Gerald McWorter

June 20: Integrating New Philadelphia into Local Curricular History with Kate Williams-McWorter

June 27: John and Mary Meachum and The Floating Freedom School, including the development of the children’s books, Steamboat School with representatives fromthe Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing and Ron Husband, illustrator of Steamboat School and Kaye Iftner

