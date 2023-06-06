Pike County Fair brings back livestock, new additions

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) - The Tri-States fair season is underway in Pike County.

People started filling in on Tuesday evening where the first events, the beef cattle show, speed horse show and queen contest took place.

Organizers said you will see many new additions to the Pike County Fair in Pleasant Hill like a “Dino-Roar!” show and petting zoo. The fair will also feature the usual rides and food trucks.

“Another big thing we’ve got this year is we’ve brought back livestock for the first time since 2019,” said the Pike County Fair president Joe Collard. “We got help from the community and a lot of people pitched in to secure grant money and got our barns fixed back up.”

Collard said admission will cover the carnival rides and the shows.

The Pike County Fair goes on from June 6 to June 10 at the fairgrounds in Pleasant Hill.

You can find a full schedule here.

