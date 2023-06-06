Quincy riverfront home destroyed by fire

Riverfront home fire
Riverfront home fire(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-Township Fire Chief Tom Bentley said when crews pulled up to the home around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Point Pleasant Camp Road they found the home engulfed in flames.

He said the situation was made even more dangerous by propane tanks that had already caught fire.

“We had a couple 200 pounders which is a pretty nice sized tank, was on fire too. The valve just popped off on them so we had to control them for once so there wasn’t any issues with those,” Bentley said.

Bentley said another challenge they faced was the lack of water due to the remote location.

He said the Ursa and Mendon Fire Protection Districts helped them with three tankers running water to the scene.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Adams County EMS were also on scene.

Bentley said no injuries were reported.

