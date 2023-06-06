Rain possible

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Scattered showers are possible Wednesday
Scattered showers are possible Wednesday(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front will push through the area and it should spark a few showers on Wednesday morning. There is dry air over the region, and the rain will need to overcome the dry air, but I do believe there will at least be some isolated showers Wednesday morning. For the first time in quite a while, we will have a little stretch of weather that will be near or slightly cooler than normal. Our warmest day over the next seven looks like it will be only in the mid-80s. This weekend we have another shot at showers for the region. And maybe a few rumbles of thunder. The best potential looks like it would be late Saturday into Sunday morning. I know there are a lot of outdoor activities again this weekend but we will all have to be watching the radar closely because at this time rain sits at about a 50% probability.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on I-72 to I-172
Motorcycle crash on I-72 to I-172 exit ramp sends 2 to hospital
Breeden Wike
Quincy man takes plea deal, sentenced to 3 years for fatal Memorial Day crash
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Ill.
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Illinois
Trenton Slight, 33
Griggsville man arrested for alleged home invasion, battery
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger

Latest News

First Alert Weather Tuesday Morning
Temperatures Tuesday will be a touch warmer than on Monday.
Warmer Tuesday Before Cold Front
Isolated showers Wednesday
Heat breaks later this week
First Alert Weather Mon Evening