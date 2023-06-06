Rain possible

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front will push through the area and it should spark a few showers on Wednesday morning. There is dry air over the region, and the rain will need to overcome the dry air, but I do believe there will at least be some isolated showers Wednesday morning. For the first time in quite a while, we will have a little stretch of weather that will be near or slightly cooler than normal. Our warmest day over the next seven looks like it will be only in the mid-80s. This weekend we have another shot at showers for the region. And maybe a few rumbles of thunder. The best potential looks like it would be late Saturday into Sunday morning. I know there are a lot of outdoor activities again this weekend but we will all have to be watching the radar closely because at this time rain sits at about a 50% probability.

