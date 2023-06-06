Second suspect in 2021 Quincy shooting incident pleads guilty, sentenced

QUINCY (WGEM) - The second man who was arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for a shooting incident that happened in the area of 54th and Locust Streets in August of 2021 has pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

According to court records, on Monday 21-year-old Xavier Clark pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to five years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Another man, Duquan Smiley who was also arrested with Clark had pleaded guilty to the same charge in July of 2022 and was charged to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On Aug. 14, 2021, at 2:29 a.m. police were called to the area of 5th & Locust Streets for the report of a vehicle, occupied by several people, being fired upon by individuals in another vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was struck by bullets, but no occupants were hit. Police were able to locate multiple shell casings in the area.

Police reported that an investigation identified Duquan Smiley and Xavier Clark as participants in the shooting.

