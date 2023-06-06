Utilities Department sees increase in recycling participation three months into program switch

Quincy (WGEM) - It’s been about 90 days since the City of Quincy launched the public-drop off recycling program.

Officials said the switch was made mainly because resident participation in the curbside pick-up was declining.

The three sites, located on 12th, Harrison and Broadway Streets, have seen improvements since they were first built in March, like the addition of some fencing and handicap accessible ramps, since their opening.

Officials said that’s all been done in efforts to make the transition of recycling programs as easy as possible.

Director of Public Works, Jeffrey Conte, said the city has seen an about 20% increase in participation for the new program in comparison to the average amount collected over the last three years with the old program.

“We’re at least encouraged that that this seems to be a better way to collect the recyclables or a better way for the community to participate,” Conte said. “Certainly wouldn’t say it’s the most convenient for everyone but we have seen more people recycling and more people dropping off goods since we’ve started the public collection sites.”

Conte said between the three public drop offs, more than 500,000 pounds of recycling have been collected.

He said this Hy-vee site on Harrison Street seems to be most popular as it’s seen the most recycling dropped off.

Conte reminds you to break down any cardboard you throw into the recycling bins.

He said people have been recycling plastic shopping bags in the plastic recycling bins, but those are not accepted at the Quincy sites and should be recycled elsewhere.

