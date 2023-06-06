Warmer Tuesday Before Cold Front

Highs on Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday.
Highs on Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Tri-States are set for another warm afternoon on Tuesday as high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80′s ahead of an approaching cold front. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day, but may once again take on a more milky color as wildfire smoke linger in the skies overhead. Air quality will not be quite as bad on Tuesday as it was on Monday.

A cold front will approach the region overnight and into Wednesday morning. As it does so, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop. Much of the Tri-States will stay dry through this period, but some will be lucky enough to cash in on some much needed rain. Behind the front, high temps on Wednesday will stay in the low 80′s. Cold air advection will keep highs near the 80 degree mark once again on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. A few more storms are possible along another cold front over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on I-72 to I-172
Motorcycle crash on I-72 to I-172 exit ramp sends 2 to hospital
Breeden Wike
Quincy man takes plea deal, sentenced to 3 years for fatal Memorial Day crash
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Ill.
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Illinois
Trenton Slight, 33
Griggsville man arrested for alleged home invasion, battery
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger

Latest News

Isolated showers Wednesday
Heat breaks later this week
First Alert Weather Mon Evening
first Alert Weather Monday Morning
The forecast features a dry and warm Monday, a few showers midweek with cooler weather and...
Few More Rain Chances in the Forecast This Week