Warmer Tuesday Before Cold Front

The Tri-States are set for another warm afternoon on Tuesday as high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80′s ahead of an approaching cold front. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day, but may once again take on a more milky color as wildfire smoke linger in the skies overhead. Air quality will not be quite as bad on Tuesday as it was on Monday.

A cold front will approach the region overnight and into Wednesday morning. As it does so, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop. Much of the Tri-States will stay dry through this period, but some will be lucky enough to cash in on some much needed rain. Behind the front, high temps on Wednesday will stay in the low 80′s. Cold air advection will keep highs near the 80 degree mark once again on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. A few more storms are possible along another cold front over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.