Arrests, charges in connection to death in Bushnell, Illinois

By Makenzi Henderson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) - Two teens face first-degree murder charges after a man was found shot to death in Bushnell on June 2.

Illinois State Police announced the arrests Tuesday of Davin M. Purden, 18, and Nicholas C. Lafary, 17, both of Bushnell, on Monday. They are both in the McDonough County Jail under $2 million bond each. Lafary is charged as an adult.

ISP investigators said they conducted a death investigation in the 600 block of Osbourne Street in Bushnell where they discovered Travis Purden, 43, dead with multiple gunshot wounds. After reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting interviews, investigators said they identified D. Purden and Lafary as suspects.

They also took Patricia J. Purden, 37, of Bushnell, IL, and a 17-year-old juvenile female into custody for obstructing justice. The two await a bond hearing.

ISP said they would not release any more information at this time but that they were still investigating.

