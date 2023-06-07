Better Chance of Rain for the Weekend

Low rain chances stick around Wednesday morning, with a better chance Saturday night into Sunday.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday morning will feature a few isolated showers across the Tri-States, with most areas generally seeing 0.1″ or less of rain. While every drop is needed, it will not amount to much. The biggest impact from the incoming cold front will be cooler air. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will only climb to near 80 degrees. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50′s, making for some refreshing overnights. Temps will rebound into the low 80′s on Friday with plenty of sunshine.

As of the current forecast, a stronger system looks to move in over the weekend. Much of Saturday will likely be dry while showers and storms will move in Saturday evening. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80′s. The best chances for rain will be overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. A few showers could linger through Sunday. Another decent temperatures drop will follow with highs struggling to reach the 80′s Sunday and Monday.

