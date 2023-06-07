Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 7, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Julia Husemann
Dean Jackson
Madison Lane
Terri O’Brien
Jean Mershon
Jay Barry
Jerry Dommerman
Phoenix Swain
Nesha Woodson
Haily Clark
Brynlee Dedert
LaVonne Lewis
Lania Cook
Brayleigh Kumm
Lee Barry
Tara Anderson
Janet McKay
Addison Mayhugh
ANNIVERSARIES
Kenny & Tiffany Diers
Danny & Brenda Shires
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.