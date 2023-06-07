Bond set at $75K for woman charged with obstructing justice in Bushnell shooting death

MACOMB (WGEM) – Bond has been set at $75,000 for the Bushnell woman who was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of Travis Purden.

Patricia J. Purden, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday for obstructing justice. A preliminary hearing has been set for 2 p.m. June 21. She has been ordered to have no contact with the co-defendants for the duration of the case.

Illinois State Police investigators conducted a death investigation in the 600 block of Osbourne Street in Bushnell where they discovered Travis Purden, 43, dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday. After reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting interviews, investigators identified Davin M. Purden, 18, and Nicholas Lafary, 17, as suspects.

Bond has been set at $2 million each for Davin Purden and Lafary. Preliminary hearings have been set for 2 p.m. June 28 for Purden, who has been assigned a public defender, and Lafary, who will be represented by attorney Andrew Stuckart of Bougher, Krisher and Associates.

A 17-year-old female also was taken into custody on Tuesday.

A Celebration of Life for Travis Purden will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Martin-Hollis Funeral Home, 771 N. Crafford St. in Bushnell.

