Chandler Park concert helps kickoff summer events in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - With the summer months in full swing, there’s more activities planned for the season in Macomb.

Wednesday kicked off the town’s Downtown Summer Concert series, where a local artist performs for an hour in Chandler Park. Bill Maakestad sang the familiar tune King of the Road by Roger Miller, among others.

”It’s amazing to be able to get people involved in their community and just be able to enjoy the beautiful downtown that we have, and having events like this that give everyone an opportunity to enjoy the downtown and the beautiful weather, it’s just amazing,” Macomb Marketing and Downtown Development Director Savannah Ballard said.

Also this summer, Park n’ Cruise makes its return. That’s where classic cars line downtown along with a 50/50 raffle and live music. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of every month, through Sept. 8.

The annual Macomb Heritage Days celebration is just two weeks away, also. The event is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, June 22 and will feature a carnival and fair food. The rest of the weekend is filled with a car show, a parade and other vendors.

Also happening downtown, a farmer’s market every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. On Aug. 8, Lilo & Stitch will play.

Movie in the Park makes its return, at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, with a showing of Back to the Future at Veterans Park. A free fireworks show will happen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Lakeview Nature Area and Center.

Right before Western Illinois University students come back to town for the school year, a pop-up concert will happen at Glenwood Park on Aug. 11.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.