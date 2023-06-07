Chandler Park concert helps kickoff summer events in Macomb

Macomb's Summer Concert Series features a local artist every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.
Macomb's Summer Concert Series features a local artist every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - With the summer months in full swing, there’s more activities planned for the season in Macomb.

Wednesday kicked off the town’s Downtown Summer Concert series, where a local artist performs for an hour in Chandler Park. Bill Maakestad sang the familiar tune King of the Road by Roger Miller, among others.

”It’s amazing to be able to get people involved in their community and just be able to enjoy the beautiful downtown that we have, and having events like this that give everyone an opportunity to enjoy the downtown and the beautiful weather, it’s just amazing,” Macomb Marketing and Downtown Development Director Savannah Ballard said.

Also this summer, Park n’ Cruise makes its return. That’s where classic cars line downtown along with a 50/50 raffle and live music. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of every month, through Sept. 8.

The annual Macomb Heritage Days celebration is just two weeks away, also. The event is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, June 22 and will feature a carnival and fair food. The rest of the weekend is filled with a car show, a parade and other vendors.

Also happening downtown, a farmer’s market every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. On Aug. 8, Lilo & Stitch will play.

Movie in the Park makes its return, at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, with a showing of Back to the Future at Veterans Park. A free fireworks show will happen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Lakeview Nature Area and Center.

Right before Western Illinois University students come back to town for the school year, a pop-up concert will happen at Glenwood Park on Aug. 11.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Lafary (left) and Davin Purden (right) arrested on 1st degree murder charges.
Arrests, charges in connection to death in Bushnell, Illinois
Hannibal Mayor James Hark has resigned effective immediately.
Hannibal Mayor resigns
QND Celebrates The Life Of Tucker Lee Tollerton At "The Pit"
QND Raiders Baseball Team Bids Their Teammate Tucker Tollerton A Final Farewell 24 Hours After Returning From Peoria With IHSA Class 2A Third Place Trophy
Riverfront home fire
Quincy riverfront home destroyed by fire
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Ill.
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Illinois

Latest News

Free summer lunch
Free summer lunches for kids available at Quincy schools
Rain looks more likely for Sunday.
Let’s get some rain
Bradley Yohn is led from an Adams County courtroom after being dismissed Oct. 12, 2022, by...
Yohn sentenced to 7 years for jail contraband, still faces prior charges
Patricia J. Purden
Bond set at $75K for woman charged with obstructing justice in Bushnell shooting death