Free summer lunches for kids available at Quincy schools

There's an opportunity for a free meal for your kids and reduced cost for adults over the summer.

The free summer lunch program at Baldwin Elementary School is just one place kids 18 and under can go for a nutritious meal during the week.

QPS food service director Jean Kinder said each meal contains protein, grain, fruit/vegetable, and milk.

“During COVID we provided meals that you can just pick up and go,” Kinder said. “We are not able to do that this year. So if you’re wanting to eat you have to come to our facilities and eat in our facilities.”

Kinder said anyone is welcome. You do not have to be enrolled in QPS let alone enrolled in school at all. She said kids just have to show up on site either by themselves or with their families, no questions asked.

“Anyone older than 18 will have to pay for their meal,” Kinder said. “Let’s say mom is going to bring her three kids down to eat, her three kiddos would eat for free and if she wanted to eat as well it would be three dollars.”

Starting on June 12 a free grab-and-go lunch program will be offered at Blessed Sacrament School on the south end of Quincy.

“The kids can come and eat if they would like or they can just come and grab their little power pack lunch and take it home,” said the site’s coordinator Chris Wiemelt.

Wiemelt said this all-new program was created so kids and their families who live on the south end of Quincy have the means to get there.

“Because some kids don’t have the transportation to get to Baldwin on the other end of town,” Wiemelt said.

The Blessed Sacrament lunch program will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Aug. 4.

The Baldwin Elementary lunch program will run from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, until July 28.

Both will be closed for the July 4 and Juneteenth holidays.

For both meal programs just show up, no questions asked.

