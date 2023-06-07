Hospital Report: June 7, 2023
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaths:
Fredrick J. Perkins, age 68, of Hannibal, died on June 5 in his home.
Dacia Kay Ruengert, age 81, of LaGrange, Missouri, died on June 1 in her home.
Births:
Jefferey Scott and Shelby Braden of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Seth and Noelle Stambaugh of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Shawn Burnett and Destiny Ballard of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Timothy Alan and Laura Louise Hulse of Hannibal welcomed a boy
