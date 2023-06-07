Hospital Report: June 7, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Fredrick J. Perkins, age 68, of Hannibal, died on June 5 in his home.

Dacia Kay Ruengert, age 81, of LaGrange, Missouri, died on June 1 in her home.

Births:

Jefferey Scott and Shelby Braden of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Seth and Noelle Stambaugh of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Shawn Burnett and Destiny Ballard of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Timothy Alan and Laura Louise Hulse of Hannibal welcomed a boy

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Lafary (left) and Davin Purden (right) arrested on 1st degree murder charges.
Arrests, charges in connection to death in Bushnell, Illinois
QND Celebrates The Life Of Tucker Lee Tollerton At "The Pit"
QND Raiders Baseball Team Bids Their Teammate Tucker Tollerton A Final Farewell 24 Hours After Returning From Peoria With IHSA Class 2A Third Place Trophy
Riverfront home fire
Quincy riverfront home destroyed by fire
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Ill.
State police investigate death in Bushnell, Illinois
Hannibal Mayor James Hark has resigned effective immediately.
Hannibal Mayor resigns

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 7, 2023
Veterans being greeted by students during visit to DC
Great River Honor Flight prepares for its 65th mission
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: June 6, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 6, 2023