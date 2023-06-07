Let’s get some rain

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, it did rain on Wednesday. I’m not sure if you can really call it rain it was more like a spit. Just enough to wet the pavement. But it did break our streak of rainless days. We are set up for Thursday and Friday to be really perfect days for any outdoor activities. We will start off on the cool side near 50 degrees and top out near 80 degrees. Our focus is now on the weekend’s potential for rain. Most forecast models are starting to come into better focus and agreement. We believe Saturday will be pretty much rain free until late into the evening. The next storm system has slowed it down a bit and its major impacts will be felt on Sunday. Sunday should be a mostly cloudy sky because of the cloudy sky, we will be cooler. We do expect to see a prolonged period of rain, lasting more than 2 to 3 hours.

Rain looks more likely for Sunday.(Brian inman)

All of that is good news for the region that is currently drought, stricken, or abnormally dry. By Thursday or Friday, we should be able to come out with some rainfall predictions for the weekend. Right now it looks like any severe weather or strong storms would be to the east of the Tri-States.

