PAW Animal Shelter to get new building

The Paw Animal Shelter is getting a big upgrade by next year.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Paw Animal Shelter is getting a big upgrade by next year.

Funded by donations, the PAW animal shelter hopes to bring a user friendly experience to the animals volunteers and people adopting.

The new 28,000 square foot building will be able to house the PAW dogs and cats in a more comfortable living space.

They want every aspect of the PAW animal shelter to be accessible to the community.

Sandy Brown, PAW Animal Shelter Director said, ”This has been a dream for a lot of people. This is huge for the community and all the people that have adopted from PAW.”

The new building is under construction just north of the current PAW shelter.

