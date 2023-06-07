Quincy Senior Center: more seniors applying for jobs

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those at the Quincy Senior Center say more seniors want to get back into the workforce.

The Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center will host a job fair this Friday for seniors.

16 businesses will attend to look for potential hires this Friday. Those at the center said they’ve seen more seniors attend this event.

Mary Crawford, a Field Representative for the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, said businesses like their work experience and people skills, their willingness to be trained and take on responsibilities. She said there are a variety of reason why seniors want to go back into the workforce.

“They may have worked the better part of their adult lives,” Crawford said. “They either are seeking employment to make ends meet in this economy or because they really miss the social engagement that they once had in the workforce.”

She said retirement dollars for pensions or savings don’t go as far as they once did. She said amidst the hiring shortage, seniors can fill those positions for companies.

Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center Information Specialist Peter Curran said he retired at age 60, but two years later wanted to get back into the workforce because he found himself bored. He said he attended the job fair and they hired him. He said the job fair provides opportunity for him and others, and more personal than to apply online.

“I felt if I came face to face, they would pick up, there would be the dynamic of face to face interactions and I could express myself and see how they are interacting and what their response is and that can really help in communication and it helped me in this job fair,” Curran said.

Crawford said some seniors prefer to meet in person with employers rather than scrolling online.

The event is Friday, June 9 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center. Although the event is geared towards those 50 and over, people with disabilities and veterans, Crawford said other job seekers are welcome.

She said for those attending to bring a resume with them.

