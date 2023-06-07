Sun safety tips for children and infants

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - If you plan to spend time outside in the summer, local doctors have a message about the sun for you and your kids.

Pediatrician Levi Strube at Hannibal Medical Group said don’t let the overcast weather fool you.

“It’s important to remember that you can get sunburnt on a cloudy day,” Strube said.

Strube said to use sunscreen early and often. Apply it 20 to 30 minutes before going outside and keep re-applying every 30 to 45 minutes.

“Babies under 6 months of age actually shouldn’t have sunscreen on them on a routine basis because their skin is so sensitive,” Strube said. “And they can absorb a lot of the other materials that are in the sunscreen.”

Strube recommends layers of clothing, hats, and indirect exposure in the shade and apply small amounts of sunscreen.

“There are lots of sunscreens and lots of different SPFs,” Strube said. “And lots of different opinions on which one is best. The one that’s best is whatever one works on your skin and what you can apply frequently during sun exposure.”

Strube said there generally isn’t a lot of extra protection beyond SPF 50, so he recommends 15 to 30 range.

