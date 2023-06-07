Yohn sentenced to 7 years for jail contraband, still faces prior charges

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Springfield man representing himself on charges stemming from a 2021 carjacking, home invasion and sexual assault of an Adams County woman was sentenced to 7 years in prison Wednesday for a contraband charge filed in November 2022.

Police said Bradley S. Yohn, 36, was found in possession of two thumb drives in his cell at the Adams County Jail. A jury found him guilty of one count on April 11.

Correctional Officer Cole Anderson testified an inmate approached him with information that led to corrections officers performing a “shake down” of Yohn’s cell.

Anderson said one thumb drive was found hidden in a bar of soap, and the other was found in the mattress, along with a spring.

Yohn said the thumb drives are evidence for the case of the original charges that were brought against him.

He was held in the Adams County Jail following his arrest in connection with a November 2021 carjacking and assault of an Adams County woman. That case is pending.

Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones said Yohn is only allowed to have paper evidence in his cell.

Adams County Jail Administrator Brian Curran said that there is no way to access the content on the thumb drives because there isn’t a computer in his cell.

Yohn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.

Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.

