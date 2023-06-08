Construction crews wrap on Quincy Barge Dock project

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Heavy construction on the Quincy Regional Barge Dock Elevation Project is complete and all that’s left to do for the city is to add some security fencing.

The dock has been raised about three feet, to combat high water levels and allow commerce operations to continue in flood stages.

Quincy’s Director of Planning and Development, Chuck Bevelheimer, said work included sheet piling, raising utilities and pavement and access road issues were addressed.

“Over the last couple years there were times where the barge dock was down for a month or two because of high water and it just put everybody in a awkward position because the demurs fees that gets charged to companies when their product is sitting on a barge but can’t be unloaded, you still pay for that barge,” Bevelheimer said.

The project cost more than $4.4 million in total.

Rebuild Illinois Grant Illinois Bond Fund Grant and additional state funding helped pay for construction.

