Construction efforts continue at Quincy Regional Airport

Quincy (WGEM) - Efforts continue Wednesday night to improve the Quincy Regional Airport.

During a recent meeting of the Quincy City Council, aldermen approved more than $500,000 worth of bids and invoices for more construction.

In the last year, Quincy Regional Airport has completed projects like changing airlines to improve services and installing solar panels to provide electricity.

Crews are currently in Phase Three of their multi-year update and said they’re on track for Phase Four to begin next year.

Safety is at the forefront of airport director Chuck Miller’s mind in completing and preparing for more construction.

“The bottom line will be to increase safety and that’s what we’re looking for,” Miller said.

Even changes that appear to be only cosmetic, like repainting a hangar at the airport, are done with the intention of keeping travelers and pilots safe.

“Paint helps to prevent corrosion and helps to keep structures viable for longer and it needed it,” Miller said.

Solar panels from a project completed earlier this year are now powering parts of the Quincy Regional Airport and Miller said it’s saving the city money.

“Since January, first between what we’ve been paid and selling back the excess power and what we’ve saved in our electric bill, the two together are about $17,000,” Miller said.

Phase Three of the airport construction is in full swing, with one runway closed while crews put down a new overlay and they raise the runway by three inches to help pilots see better.

The runway will remain closed throughout the summer.

And Miller already has his eyes on repairing a terminal which he said has been getting band-aids for too long.

“On one side, the foundation has settled which has led to a cracked window, doors that won’t open, it’s led to a fair sized crack in the door,” Miller said.

He said construction on that will have to wait until he can get a plan put together to address the issues.

Phase Three, the current phase of airport upgrades, should be done by next year.

Miller said he hopes to see the final phase of upgrades, Phase Four, underway by next summer.

Recent project approvals for the airport at Quincy City Council, May 22:

Approval of a $14,385 invoice from Knuffman Plumbing of Liberty, IL for the repair of piping located in the water meter at Quincy Regional Airport.

Approval of a $122,352.40 proposal United Contractors Midwest to widen an apron taxiway to safely accommodate larger planes.

Approval of a $375,487.37 bid from Illinois Valley Paving of Springfield, IL, and to release funding not exceeding the bid amount, to the Illinois Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of part of runway 4/22.

Approval to execute the grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration and Illinois Department of Transportation in an amount not exceeding $12,971,382.22 to reconstruct part of runway 4/22.

