The deadline to expunge misdemeanor marijuana charges happens Thursday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Circuit clerks across the state must meet a Thursday deadline to expunge misdemeanor cases of marijuana in Missouri.

Several counties have expunged thousands of cases, which could include more than one for each person. All non-violent marijuana-related cases must be expunged by June 8 under the amendment to legalize marijuana that Missourians passed in November 2022.

So far, the state has cleared a lot of charges but not every single one. More than 46,600 cases have been expunged across the state. Twenty-eight counties in the state have expunged less than 100 cases.

Court staff members have to attempt to notify the defendant of any expungement. Individuals with older cases should check with their court clerk to see if theirs is expunged. It is also trickier for those who have changed addresses, so the courts ask to check with clerks to see where they stand. There is also a lot of reading between the lines with this when looking at how many people have had their cases expunged.

