The deadline to expunge misdemeanor marijuana charges happens Thursday across Missouri

Amendment 3, which allows small amounts of recreational marijuana possession in Missouri, went...
Amendment 3, which allows small amounts of recreational marijuana possession in Missouri, went into effect on Thursday (Dec. 8). But pot will still not be allowed on the campuses of Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC or Mizzou.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Circuit clerks across the state must meet a Thursday deadline to expunge misdemeanor cases of marijuana in Missouri.

Several counties have expunged thousands of cases, which could include more than one for each person. All non-violent marijuana-related cases must be expunged by June 8 under the amendment to legalize marijuana that Missourians passed in November 2022.

So far, the state has cleared a lot of charges but not every single one. More than 46,600 cases have been expunged across the state. Twenty-eight counties in the state have expunged less than 100 cases.

Court staff members have to attempt to notify the defendant of any expungement. Individuals with older cases should check with their court clerk to see if theirs is expunged. It is also trickier for those who have changed addresses, so the courts ask to check with clerks to see where they stand. There is also a lot of reading between the lines with this when looking at how many people have had their cases expunged.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Lafary (left) and Davin Purden (right) arrested on 1st degree murder charges.
Arrests, charges in connection to death in Bushnell, Illinois
Hannibal Mayor James Hark has resigned effective immediately.
Hannibal Mayor resigns
Patricia J. Purden
Bonds set for woman, teen charged with obstructing justice in Bushnell shooting death
Bradley Yohn is led from an Adams County courtroom after being dismissed Oct. 12, 2022, by...
Yohn sentenced to 7 years for jail contraband, still faces prior charges
QAVTC House
Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center auctions house

Latest News

Terminal at Lambert Airport
Lambert Airport increasing parking fees
An Iowa woman who got trapped under her collapsed apartment building says she didn’t hesitate...
Survivor of Davenport apartment collapse explains moment building fell
NECAC Housing summit to address housing concerns, St. Elizabeth updat
Missouri housing summit to address local needs
Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center auctions house