Deaths:

Robert “Bob” James, age 89, of Stoutsville, Missouri, died on June 6 in his home.

James Edward “Edd” Hardin, age 83, of Canton, Missouri, died on June 5 at Blessing Hospital.

Megan Diane Battle, age 49, of Hannibal, died on June 6 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

No births to report today.

