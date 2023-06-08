Lambert Airport increasing parking fees

Terminal at Lambert Airport
Terminal at Lambert Airport
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Later this year, it’ll cost a little more to park at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The Airport Commission approved a $1 to $3 daily fee increase at the five parking lots owned by the airport. The all-day rates at the airport’s two garages will go up to $2 to $3 dollars per day.

The increases will begin on Aug. 1. The director of the airport said this is the first rate increase in 10 years.

